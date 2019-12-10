Open Offer in New Tab
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
AplusChoice 20" x 20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack
$75 $171
free shipping

It's $6 under our mention from three weeks ago and $15 under the lowest price we could find for a similar set elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by AplusChoice via eBay.
  • made of recyclable and durable PE with mesh backing
  • UV-resistant
  • flame-retardant
