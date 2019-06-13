New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$52 with $8 Rakuten points $90
free shipping
Aosom via Rakuten offers the Outsunny Zero Gravity Rocking Chair in Grey for $64.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $51.99. Plus, you'll bag $7.65 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's $6 under our February mention, $38 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- powder-coated aluminum frame
- anti-UV water-resistant fabric
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Hopkins 2x4basics Any Size Chair / Bench Kit
$36 $49
free shipping
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention and lowest price we've seen. (It's $14 less than most stores charge today.) Buy Now
Features
- makes any size chair or bench you desire
- two bench end supports
- hardware
- assembly instructions
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair
$66
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair in several colors (Natural pictured) for $65.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $17. Buy Now
Features
- Contoured back
- 250-lb. max capacity
- solid wood construction
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Armless Patio Sofa
$115 $300
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Armless Patio Sofa for $114.99 with free shipping. That's $185 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 29.5" x 26" x 25.6"
- Model: HW53781C
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Mainstays Pleasant Grove Folding Chair 2-Pack
$37 $55
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Pleasant Grove Sling Folding Chair 2-Pack in several colors (Red pictured) for $36.97. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $18 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $5 less last month. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 22 hrs ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Yescom 11x11ft 2-Tier Corner Pocket Waterproof Gazebo
$41 w/ $8 Rakuten Points $102
free shipping
Yecom via Rakuten offers this 10.6x10.6-Foot 2-Tier Corner Pocket Waterproof Gazebo for $50.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $40.72. Plus, you'll get $8 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- eight hook and loop straps
- eight grommets for water drainage
