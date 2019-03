Aosom via Rakuten offers its Aosom 61" Adjustable Bicycle/Bike Repair Stand in Black for $39.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to. With, that's $8 less than the best price we could find for a similar stand elsewhere. It features a 360° rotating head, adjustable height from 37" to 61", and two legs supporting up to 66 lbs.