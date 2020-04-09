Open Offer in New Tab
37 mins ago
Anycubic Photon UV LCD 3D Printer
$239 $287
free shipping

That's $11 under our October mention, $48 off, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now

Features
  • prints with 405nm photosensitive resin
  • interactive interface
  • 2K LCD screen
  • measures 4.53" x 2.56" x 6.1"
  • Model: 27000000
