Walmart · 58 mins ago
Antsy Labs Fidget Cube
$6 $13
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $6.

Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Walmart still offers it for $5.50 with in-store pickup. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • six unique sides
  • Model: 8101A
1 comment
01100001
Got this free, it was included in some swag when I went to some disability conference. It's really cheap feeling. I'm sure you could get a dozen for that price on eBay or something haha
3 hr 15 min ago