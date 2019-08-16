- Create an Account or Login
Discount Heaven via Rakuten offers the Anova Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $79.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $63.99. Plus, you'll bag $9.45 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $6 under our December mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $23.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Anova Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $79.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw it for $19 less last December. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Cuisinart EM-200 Programmable 15-bar Espresso Maker in Stainless Steel for $164.10 with free shipping. Opt for no-rush shipping to drop that to a final price of $160.24. That's the best price we could find by $10, although most retailers charge $175 or more. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Presto Belgian Bowl Waffle Maker for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find today by $1, although most merchants charge $25 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by at least $11.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Cuisinart Indoor 5-in-1 Griddler for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last August as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $4.) Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 2,030-PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $84.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $67.99. Plus, you'll bag $10.20 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use the points and with free shipping, that's $19 under our April mention, $27 off, and the best price we could find. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. Plus, you'll bag $11.85 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $28 and is the best price we've ever seen. (For further reference, we saw it for $79 without the points last week.) Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the refurbished Ryobi 10" Compund Miter Saw for $94.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $75.99. Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the points, that's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
