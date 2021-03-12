It's the best price we could find by $6, although most stores charge at least $190. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- full tang
- 8" chef's knife
- 6" utility knife
- 3.5" paring knife
- includes plastic sheaths
Expires 3/15/2021
Published 41 min ago
It's really strong price for a 16-piece set. Buy Now at IKEA
- Opt for in-store pickup (availability varies by zip code) to avoid the $5 shipping fee
- four of each pictured utensil
Apply coupon code "famcute65" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Famcute via Amazon.
- leather sheath
- African rosewood handle
- Model: SHG-0065
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HomeGoods Solutions via Amazon.
- 8" chef's knife, 8" bread knife, 8" slicing knife, 4" paring knife, and 5" utility knife with sheaths
- stainless steel blades with nonstick coating
- ergonomic handles with soft grip
- cutting board with handle
- knife sharpener
It's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- includes 8" chef's knife, 5.5" serrated utility knife, and 4" paring knife
- single-piece precision-stamped stainless steel blades
- ergonomic triple-rivet handles
- dishwasher safe
- Model: 17552-000
Save on over 400 styles of men's shoes from adidas, Altra, Merrell, Oakley, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free on orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured is the Khombu Men's Provo Training Sneaker for $38.97 ($26 off list).
Men's jeans and dress shoes start from $22.48, women's jackets from $11.99, and women's boots from $14.98. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured are the Vigoss Men's Mick Slim 330 Cargo Pants for $37.48 ($61 off).
Save on an enormous selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Flex Experience 10 Running Shoes for $49.97 (low by $15).
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free on orders of $89 or more.
Save on cookware, flatware, kitchen tools, and more. The free shipping on orders of $89 or more make several of these items significantly less than you'd pay elsewhere. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the BergHOFF Raw Cast Iron Skillet 3-Pc. Set for $34.97 (low by $26).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more bag free shipping.
