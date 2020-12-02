New
Macy's · 36 mins ago
Anolon Advanced Home Hard-Anodized 14" Nonstick Wok w/ Side Handles
$42 $60
free shipping

Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $38, although most sellers charge at least $90. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Available in Moonstone or Bronze.
  • PFOA-free
  • oven safe to 400°Fahrenheit
  • hard-anodized aluminum
  • includes a lid
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 12/10/2020
    Published 36 min ago
