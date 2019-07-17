Annke Prime Day Sale at Amazon

Annke via Amazon offers up to 50% off a large selection of home security items during its Prime Day Sale. (The Annke 1080p Nova Orion Security Camera is pictured, discounted at 50% off.) Plus, free shipping applies to these orders. The sale includes security cameras, floodlights, CCTV and DVR systems, and more. Deal ends July 16. Shop Now
Jooan CCTV via Amazon offers the Jooan 720p 4-Camera 8-Channel Security Camera System for $119.99. Coupon code "MRMUCWPH" cuts that to $80.39. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the best price we could find. Four waterproof night-vision cameras are included. It doesn't come with a hard drive.
Goswer via Amazon offers the Goswer 1080p WiFi Home Surveillance Camera for $49.99. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "YK3OR54K" to cut that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $30 off, and the lowest price we could. Buy Now
- night vision up to 16 feet, motion detection, and temperature alarm
- alerts and remote access via mobile app
- 1080p video recording
- microSD card slot
- 360° coverage
ALON Security via Amazon offers the Facamword 1080p Wireless Mini Security Camera for $45.99. Coupon code "BHEHM88P" drops the price to $27.59. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- livestream via app
- motion detection
- micro SD slot
- infrared night vision
ScanCamera via Amazon offers the ScanCamera WiFi Spy Cam Alarm Clock for $89. Coupon code "FBW7VWQU" cuts that to $44.50. With free shipping, that's $45 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $79 before coupon, $39.50 after. Buy Now
- 720P HD resolution
- night vision
- motion detection
