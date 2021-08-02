Annke E200 8-Camera 1080p CCTV Wired Security Camera System for $225
ANNKE · 1 hr ago
Annke E200 8-Camera 1080p CCTV Wired Security Camera System
$225 $250
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DOTWE200" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at ANNKE

Features
  • 4 channels
  • EXIR night vision
  • PIR motion detection
  • bright light alarms
  • 1TB HDD
  • IP67 waterproof rating
  • Code "DOTWE200"
  • Expires 8/9/2021
