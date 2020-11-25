Annke takes 30% off its Annke C800 4K 8MP PoE Security Camera in three different options via coupon code "YMWG64". Apply the code to reduce the Turret and Bullet options to $69.99 (down from an original list price of $149.99) and the Dome option to $90.99 (down from $169.99). Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now at ANNKE
- IP67 waterproof
- Sony IMX274 Starvis Sensor
- 100-foot night vision
- phone control via the app
Apply code "ANNKEBABY" to save $20. Buy Now at ANNKE
- 4.3'' LCD & digital zoom
- two-way audio
- IR LEDs
- room condition and sound alerts
- 350° pan viewing
- Model: BM100
It's $5 under our mention from four days ago and a savings of $40. Apply coupon code "VQLR4X3H" to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by 9Aboy Store via Amazon.
- 150° wide angle
- motion-activated
- IR night vision
- built-in magnet
- 300mAh rechargeable battery
Save on security cameras, camera systems, and doorbells from Ring, Arlo, and Blink. Shop Now at Amazon
Clip the on-page $20 off coupon and apply code "XVXVR6CA" to save a total of $260. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by New Fashion via Amazon.
- 10.1" touchscreen DVR
- 4 IP66 waterproof cameras
- night vision up to 32.8 feet
- 1080p/30fps recording
- Model: 8118HD4
Take 50% off with coupon code "YB34AUKI". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by NGTeco via Amazon.
- supports TF card and cloud storage
- multiple account sharing
- motion detection
- app notifications
- 2.4GHz wireless
- 2-way audio
- night vision
- IP66 rating
- Model: NG-C400
