Anki Overdrive Fast & Furious Edition Remote App Control Car with Track
$80
free shipping

Today only, Altatac via Rakuten offers the Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition Remote App Control Car with Track for $100. Coupon code "TOYS20" cuts it to $80. Plus, you'll receive $16 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use the points and with free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now

Features
  • Dom's Ice Charger
  • Hobbs' International MXT
  • three straight track pieces
  • one Power Zone track piece
  • six 90° curved track pieces
  • 12 guardrails
  • Model: 000-00056
  • Code "TOYS20"
