Today only, Altatac via Rakuten offers the Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition Remote App Control Car with Track for $100. Coupon code "TOYS20" cuts it to $80. Plus, you'll receive $16 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use the points and with free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
- Dom's Ice Charger
- Hobbs' International MXT
- three straight track pieces
- one Power Zone track piece
- six 90° curved track pieces
- 12 guardrails
- Model: 000-00056
Walmart offers the Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels for $39.93 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
- 80W motor
- speeds up to 10 mph
- 50mm urethane wheels with sealed bearings
Walmart offers the H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5 and a great price for a slide this size. Buy Now
- end bumpers collect water for a big splash landing
- Splash Lagoon collects water for a splash takeoff
- garden hose required
- Model: 52200E
Amazon offers the LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Senna Building Kit for $12.93 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- 219 pieces
- racing driver minifigure
- Model: 75892
Walmart offers the the SwimWays Huggable Pool Float in Sloth (pictured), Teddy Bear, or Panda for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
- Amazon matches this price in Panda or Teddy Bear
- measures approximately 50" x 36" x 40"
- built-in cup holder
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch in Black for $189.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $151.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $38, although most charge $200 or more.) Buy Now
Outlet Stores via Rakuten offers the Vilano Men's Tuono 2.0 700c Aluminum Road Bike in Black for $249. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $209. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40. It's available in 50 cm, 54 cm, and 58 cm sizes. Buy Now
- 6061 Double Butted aluminum aero frame
- 700c 11/8" threadless fork
- Shimano A050 SIS handlebar-mounted shifters
- disc brakes
- Model: 550-T2DBRK
Factory Direct via eBay offers the BestMassage Multi-Function Power Tower with Dip Station for $114.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $91.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in Stone Grey/Birch or Light Indigo/ Feather Grey for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw them for $6 less in last month's mention. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 8 to 11.5
