Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Anki Overdrive Fast & Furious Edition Remote App Control Car with Track
$60 $72
free shipping

That's $20 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find now by $4. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Altatac via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "ALT12C" to get this price.
Features
  • Dom's Ice Charger
  • Hobbs' International MXT
  • three straight track pieces
  • one Power Zone track piece
  • six 90° curved track pieces
  • 12 guardrails
  • Model: 000-00056
  • Code "ALT12C"
  • Expires 11/21/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Popularity: 4/5
