Rakuten · 30 mins ago
Anki Overdrive Fast & Furious + 3 Cars and Charging Kit
$80 w/ $16 in Rakuten points $300
free shipping

Thanks to the include $15.80 in Rakuten points, it's an overall savings of $236. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Altatac via Rakuten.
Features
  • Anki Overdrive Fast & Furious Racing Set
  • Anki Overdrive Thermo, Guardian, and Big Bang Expansion Cars
  • Accessory Charging Platform Kit
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
