Anker Soundbuds Curve Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones
$18 $27
Apply coupon code "93XPM96" for a savings of $9 and the best price we could find by $15. It ties with the lowest price we've seen for its predecessor and is $4 less than what Anker charges for a refurb of the older version. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • 18 hour playtime
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • built-in mic
  • SweatGuard technology
  • IPX7 waterproof rating
  • Code "93XPM96"
  • Expires in 15 hr
