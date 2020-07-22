Apply coupon code "93XPM96" for a savings of $9 and the best price we could find by $15. It ties with the lowest price we've seen for its predecessor and is $4 less than what Anker charges for a refurb of the older version. Buy Now at Newegg
- 18 hour playtime
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in mic
- SweatGuard technology
- IPX7 waterproof rating
To get this price, use the 40% off clip coupon on the product page. That's $5 under our May mention and a low by $5, although most stores charge $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 built-in microphones
- up to 5 hours of non-stop playtime
- IPX5 water-resistant
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
- includes multiple sizes of ear tips
That's $25 off and the best price we've seen. It's also $8 under what Anker Direct charges for a refurbished pair via it's Amazon store front. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold and shipped by Anker Official Store via Newegg.
- 40mm drivers
- up to 20 hours playtime
- folds flat
- includes 3.5mm cable, micro USB cable, and storage case
- Model: A3031011b
That's the lowest price we could find by $15 for these well reviewed earbuds. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- graphene drivers
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- up to 7 hours of playtime on a single charge
- 2 mics per earpiece
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: A3919011
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price. It's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon
- active noise cancellation
- up to 40 hours' playtime
- Model: A3025011
Shop a wide selection of headphones and speakers from brands like Apple, Beats, Google, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $3 starting price shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
Save on a wide range of models, with prices starting from $15. Shop Now at JBL
- Items include a 1-year JBL warranty.
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's solld by Yonocosta via Amazon.
- compatible with Apple Airpods 1 & 2
- soft silicone rubber
- Model: Airpods
Save on a curated selection of workout headphones and earbuds.
Update: Items are now up to 40% off. Shop Now at Harman Audio
Save big on a variety of products, including components, computers, peripherals, cell phones, smart home products, TVs, and more. Even better, some items receive discounts via coupon codes noted on their product pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items receive free shipping. Otherwise, shipping starts at around $1.
Coupon code "EXTRA25" cuts an extra fourth off sitewide, including sale items. After the coupon, sale T-shirts start from $9.75, sneakers start from $22.50, men's jackets from $22.50, and women's jackets from $24.75. Shop Now at adidas
- adidas Creators Club members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
It's $16 under list, a buck under our Fourth of July mention, and the lowest price we could find now by $16. Buy Now at Newegg
- collapses to half its size
- draining spout
- extendable ribs
- Model: RHDR-19001
Coupon code "FNTSTECH243" yields the lowest price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Newegg
- 802.11ac
- 4 external antennas
- Model: RT-AC3100
Checkout via Subscribe & Save to drop the price. A low by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10-year shelf life
That's $7 less than what you pay at other Anker storefronts, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- 155° wide-angle front camera
- 110° interior camera
- 1080p resolution
- automatically records 10 seconds before, and 20 seconds after, a collision
- built-in GPS
- parking mode
- Model: AK-R2130111
It's $16 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- PowerPort Atom III
- 0.7" wide
- Model: A2045
Clip the on-page coupon to drop the price to $15.99, which is a buck better than our previous mention and the lowest price we could find by $21 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- 3 AC outlets
- 3 USB ports
- 5-foot cord
- Model: A2763
