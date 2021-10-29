Apply coupon code "ANKERW443" to save $6 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- Charger:
- Quick Charge 3.0 & PowerIQ technology
- surge protection & temperature control
- Cable:
- foldable plug
- 3-feet long cable
Apply coupon code "SAVINGSANKER" for a savings of $7 off list and the best price we could find by $4. Plus, it's the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- PowerIQ 3.0
- compatible with many iPhones and Android phones, as well as the Nintendo Switch
- Model: A2616
Apply coupon code "SAVINGSANKER" for a $4 savings. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- Apple & Samsung fast charging
- Model: AKA2614121
Apply coupon code "SAVINGSANKER" to save $5 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- 3-Foot cable
- 5 Ports
- 50 Watts/10 amps
- surge protection
- temperature control
- Model: AKA2311H22
Apply coupon code "Clock" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
- 30 days free return.
- Available in Silver or Black.
- Temperature display
- Daily or weekly alarms
- Adjustable brightness and sound
Apply coupon code "DNS028" for a savings of $13. That's $3 under our August mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at RAVPower
- six 2.0A to 2.4A charging ports
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Model: RP-PC028
Apply coupon code "MINIMA" to get $5 under our mention from earlier this month and save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
- PD port
- current, overheating, and overcharging protection
- Model: PA-Y20S
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's a savings of $82 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
- In Midnight or Wood Crepe
Coupon code "SAVINGSANKER" takes $2 off the price of one or $3 off the price of two (dropping the price to $7.65/each). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Clip the $4 off on page coupon to get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- dual USB ports
- Bluetooth and FM connections
- Model: R5113
Apply coupon code "SAVINGSANKER" to take 15% off portable power banks, wall chargers, charging cables, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ankerdirect via eBay.
- Pictured is the Anker 10,000mAh Slim Portable Power Bank for $18.69 after code (a $3 low).
Apply coupon code "NBD21311" to get it for $100 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- up to 120" projection
- dual 3W speakers
- over 5,000 apps with Android TV
- adjustable up to 13° with built-in stand
- Model: D2131121
Coupon code "SAVINGSANKER" takes $2 off. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
Sign In or Register