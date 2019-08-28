Personalize your DealNews Experience
Anker via Google Express offers the Anker PowerWave 7.5 Fast Wireless Charging Pad for $19.99. First-time customers can apply coupon code "AUGSAVE19" to cut it to $15.99. With free shipping, that's $14 under last months mention and $8 less than buying via a different storefront today. Buy Now
AnkerDirect via Amazon offers the Anker PowerWave Fast 10W Qi Charger Stand in Black for $23.99. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, Amazon offers the Anker PowerWave 7.5 Fast Wireless Charging Pad for $29.79 with free shipping. That's $2 under our mention from last December and a low by $27 today. Buy Now
Tonyhoney via Amazon offers its Tonyhoney 5-Port USB Charging Station for $28.99. Coupon code "HA3WQTRE" drops that to $14.21. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Moock via Amazon offers the Aickar Fast Wireless Car Charger Mount for $29.96. Coupon code "W4DST4UQ" drops that to $14.98. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less a month ago. Buy Now
Nanfu Direct via Amazon offers its Nanfu Air-Cooled Qi-Compatible Wireless Fast Charger Stand for $25.99. Clip the on-page 20% off coupon and apply code "42UCYU8C" to drop that to $9.87. With free shipping, that's $16 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Twelve South HiRise 2 Deluxe for iPhone/iPad for $24.25 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ANTOnline via Google Express offers the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB 4K Console in Jet Black for $349.99. Coupon code "CWZPKY" cuts the price to $314.99. With free shipping, that's $19 under our mention from two days ago, and within a buck of the best price we've ever seen. (It is the lowest price we could find now by $35. ) Buy Now
Alternative Apparel via Google Express offers the Alternative Apparel Women's Striped Fleece Jogger Pants in Grey for $10. That drops to $7 in-cart. With free shipping, that's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Nationwide Distributors via Google Express offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones in Black for $263.99. Coupon code "CWZPKY" cuts that to $237.59. With free shipping, that's pennies under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $51.) Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 33% off a selection of Anker charging and audio products with prices starting at $11.99. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Anker PowerPort 6 Lite 30-watt 6-Port USB Charger for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from last November and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Anker PowerPort Cube in White for $25.99. Clip the $5 off coupon on the product page to drop that to $20.99. With free shipping, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in December. Buy Now
AnkerDirect via Amazon offers the Anker 20-watt Stereo Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $55.98. Clip the 40% off coupon on the product page and cut the price to $33.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
