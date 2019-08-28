New
Google Express · 16 mins ago
Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Charging Pad
$16 $22
free shipping

Anker via Google Express offers the Anker PowerWave 7.5 Fast Wireless Charging Pad for $19.99. First-time customers can apply coupon code "AUGSAVE19" to cut it to $15.99. With free shipping, that's $14 under last months mention and $8 less than buying via a different storefront today. Buy Now

Features
  • compatible with Qi-enabled devices
↑ less
Buy from Google Express
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "AUGSAVE19"
  • Expires 8/28/2019
    Published 16 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Cell Phone Chargers Google Express Anker
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register