New
eBay · 58 mins ago
Anker Nebula Prizm II 1080p LCD Projector
$192 $240
free shipping

That's $8 below our mention from a year ago and the best price we could find by $69. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Ankerdirect via Amazon.
  • Apply code "JUMBO20" to get this discount.
Features
  • 200 ANSI lumens
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • for screens 40" to 120"
  • USB and HDMI inputs
  • remote control included
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JUMBO20"
  • Expires 11/12/2019
    Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals LCD Projectors eBay Anker
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register