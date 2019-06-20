New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Anker Nebula Mars Lite Home Cinema Projector
$215 $255
free shipping
WorldWide Distributors via Rakuten offers the Anker Nebula Mars Lite Home 720p Cinema DLP Projector for $254.99. Coupon code "WW40" cuts that price to $214.99. With free shipping, that's $15 under our mention from September and the lowest price we've ever seen (low today by $40.) Buy Now
Features
  • dual 10W speakers
  • autofocus
  • USB, HDMI, and AUX-In inputs
  • Model: AK-D2321Z11
Details
Comments
  • Code "WW40"
  • Expires 6/20/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
