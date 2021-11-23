New
$24 $40
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Meh
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Amazon · 14 hrs ago
Belkin 25W Power Delivery USB-C PPS Wall Charger
$9.99 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- universal USB-C
- up to 25W for Samsung smartphones and up to 20W for iPhone
- Model: WCA004dq
Amazon · 1 wk ago
RapidX My Charging Station 7-Device Charger
$59 $80
free shipping
That's $21 off and the best price we could find for this multi-device wall charger. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's available in Black or White, with White costing a buck more
Features
- 58W total output
- 45W USB-C port
- 4-port USB hub
- 10W wireless charging pad
- passthrough electrical outlets
- Model: RX-MCSBLK
Groupon · 1 day ago
Accipio Technologies MagSafe Charger
$26 $39
free shipping
That's the best price we've seen for new model at a buck under our September mention, and a current low by $6. Buy Now at Groupon
Features
- compatible with iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus
Amazon · 6 days ago
Alxum 10-Port USB Charging Station w/ USB-C
$58 $80
free shipping
Coupon code "Alxum120WCS" saves you $22. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Weme via Amazon.
Features
- 9 USB Type-A charging ports (2 with Quick Charge 3.0 technology)
- 1 USB Type-C charging port
- 11 dividers (5 tall and 6 short)
- Model: 4344327992
Walmart · 6 days ago
Anker eufy HomeVac S11 Reach Cordless Stick Vacuum
$99 $199
free shipping
That's a saving of $100 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 3 cleaning modes
- up to 40 minutes run time in low mode
- Model: T2501Z13
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Anker Roav SmartCharge F0 Bluetooth FM Transmitter / Receiver / Car Charger
$13 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the $4 off on page coupon to get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
Features
- dual USB ports
- Bluetooth and FM connections
- Model: R5113
MorningSave · 6 days ago
Anker PowerWave 7.5W Fast Wireless Charging Stand
2 for $35 $100
free shipping
That's a few bucks under Amazon's price for a pair. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
eBay · 3 wks ago
Anker Eufy C1 Smart Wireless Digital Bathroom Scale
$19 $28
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
Features
- LED display
- 12 body measurements
- track the health trends of up to 16 users
- works w/ Apple Health, Google Fit, & Fitbit
- Model: T9146
