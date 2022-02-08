New
MorningSave · 22 mins ago
$20 $40
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Woot! An Amazon Company · 3 days ago
Samsung 25W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger
$13 or 2 for $22 w/ Prime $35
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay $28 for one at Amazon. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Prices drop for Prime members.
Amazon · 4 days ago
Momax Q.Mount Smart 3 Auto Clamping Wireless Charging Car Mount
$21 $32
free shipping
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "624ILLES" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Momax Technology via Amazon.
Features
- gravity sensor auto lock with 1-touch release
- includes USB-C cable and QC3.0 car charger
- 15-watt Qi wireless charging
- for 4.7" to 6.7" phones
- air vent mount
- Model: CM16D
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 mo ago
Aduro PowerUp Trinity Pro 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station
$28 $100
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Note: This item is compatible with all wireless charging phones, but is built specifically for AirPods and Apple Watches, and will not work with other smart watch or headset models.
Features
- for iPhone, iWatch, & AirPods
- 10W fast charge mode (with Quick charge 3.0 adapter)
- 3W Standard Charging Mode for iWatch
- 5W Standard Charging Mode for AirPods
- 3-ft USB-C to USB-C cable
RAVPower · 5 days ago
RAVPower 20W USB C PD Wall Charger 2-Pack
$12 $28
$4 shipping
Apply coupon code "DNL50" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at RAVPower
Tips
- In Black or White.
- Shipping adds $3.99 or orders of $50 or more ship for free.
Features
- guards devices against excessive current, overheating, overvoltage, and short-circuit issues
- Model: RP-PC150BSPF
MorningSave · 5 days ago
Disposable KN95 Mask 50-Pack
$24 $60
free shipping
That's a savings of $36 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
MorningSave · 5 days ago
Monster Retro Qi Charging 30W Bluetooth Speaker
$69 $149
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $80. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Features
- built-in wireless Qi charger
- USB input
- 120Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- control via iOS or Android app
MorningSave · 4 days ago
InstaHeater 600W Outlet Heater
$19 $57
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $38. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- You can also opt for a model with a UV light for $5 more.
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping – choose your heater model first, or it won't apply.
Features
- 2-speed fan
- adjustable thermostat
- 12-hour programmable timer
MorningSave · 3 days ago
Men's Moisture-Wicking Joggers w/ Zipper Pockets
$39 $80
free shipping
It's a good price for three pairs of joggers. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- You must choose one of the sets before applying the coupon.
eBay · 3 wks ago
Anker PowerHouse II 300 288Wh Portable Power Station
$250 $360
free shipping
This is a $110 low today and $56 less than we saw it in October. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
Features
- 300-watt AC outlet, car socket, 60-watt USB-C port, 2 DC ports, and 3 USB-A ports
- fully recharges in 4 hours and 20 minutes
- solar compatible (panels not included)
- built-in flashlight and LED light bar
- 20,000mAh capacity
- Model: AK-A1731112
Sign In or Register