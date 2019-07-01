eBay · 1 hr ago
$139 $232
free shipping
Unitforhome via eBay offers the Anet A6 High Precision 3D Printer Kit for $138.99. With free shipping, that's $93 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 220x220x250mm
- LCD screen
- uses 1.75mm filament
Details
Expires 7/1/2019
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Xerox WorkCentre Monochrome Multifunction Laser Printer
$119 $139
free shipping
Amazon offers the Xerox WorkCentre Monochrome Laser Multifunction Printer for $119 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- print speeds of up to 29ppm
- up to 4800 x 600 dpi resolution
- two-sided printing
- wireless connectivity
- Model: 3225/DNI
Walmart · 2 days ago
Canon MF232W Multifunction WiFi Monochrome Laser Printer
$99
free shipping
Walmart offers the Canon MF232W Multifunction WiFi Monochrome Laser Printer, which also scans and copies, for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest in-stock price we could find now by $86. Buy Now
Features
- print speeds up to 24ppm 1200x1200 dpi
- 802.11n wireless, Ethernet, and USB tiltable LCD screen
Tanga · 1 wk ago
HP Envy Photo 7855 Wireless All-in-One Photo Inkjet Printer
$109
free shipping
Tanga offers the HP Envy Photo 7855 Wireless All-in-One Photo Inkjet Printer, which also copies, scans, and faxes for $109.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $108.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Features
- 802.11n wireless
- print resolutions up to 1200×1200 dpi black, 4800×1200 dpi optimized color
- print speeds up to 15 ppm black, up to 10 ppm color
- HP Instant Ink compatible
- Model: K7R96A#B1H
Walmart · 1 mo ago
HP Envy 5052 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer
$59
free shipping
Walmart offers the HP Envy 5052 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer, which also copies and scans, for $59 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last October, $40 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2.2" touchscreen
- 600x300 dpi
- up to 10 ppm print speed
- auto 2-sided printing
- Bluetooth and dual-band WiFi
- dual-band WiFi
- Model: M2U92A#1H5
eBay · 2 wks ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 20-volt Max Li-ion 10-Tool Combo Kit
$480 $1,000
free shipping
CPO Outlets via eBay offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max Li-ion 10-Tool Combo Kit for the in-cart price of $479.99 with free shipping. That's $9 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $68. Buy Now
Features
- DeWalt DCD771 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion Compact Drill/Driver
- DeWalt DCF885 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion 1/4 in. Impact Driver
- DeWalt DCG412 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion 4-1/2 in. / 5 in. Grinder
- DeWalt DCS355 20-volt MAX Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool
- DeWalt DCS393 20-volt MAX 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw
- DeWalt DCE100 20-volt MAX Compact Jobsite Blower
- DeWalt DCS381 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion Reciprocating Saw
- DeWalt DCV517 20-volt MAX 1/2 Gallon Wet/Dry Portable Vac
- DeWalt DCL040 20-volt MAX LED Work Light
- DeWalt DCR006 Jobsite Bluetooth Speaker
- Model: DCK1020D2
eBay · 1 mo ago
Samsung 10,000mAh USB Type-C Power Bank
$16
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $8
Samsung via eBay offers its Samsung 10,000mAh Portable Battery Pack with USB Type-C Cable in Pink for $15.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $8. It features two USB charging ports and up to a 15-watt power output.
iTunes · 1 wk ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Udemy · 1 day ago
Python Programming Bible Online Course
free $200
free shipping
Udemy offers the Python Programming Bible Online Course for $9.99. Coupon code "FREECOUPON" makes it free. That's tied with our January mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- includes lifetime access to over six hours of on-demand video and 13 articles
