eBay · 1 hr ago
Anet A6 3D Desktop Printer Kit
$139 $232
free shipping
Unitforhome via eBay offers the Anet A6 High Precision 3D Printer Kit for $138.99. With free shipping, that's $93 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 220x220x250mm
  • LCD screen
  • uses 1.75mm filament
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/1/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Printers & Scanners eBay Private Label Brands
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register