Unitforhome via eBay offers the Anet A6 High Precision 3D Printer Kit for $129 with free shipping. That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a low today by $84.) Buy Now
Domecool via eBay offers the Creality Ender 3 Pro 3D Printer with Magnetic Hot Bed Sticker for $229. An instant savings of 14% is applied in the cart to cut the price to $196.94 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Anderlink via eBay offers the Creality Pro 3D Printer Kit for $503.88 with free shipping. That's $96 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Canon MF232W Multifunction WiFi Monochrome Laser Printer, which also scans and copies, for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best deal we could find by $45. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Canon PIXMA TR4522 Wireless Office Printer, which also faxes and scans, for $44.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our March mention, $14 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the HP DeskJet 2652 Wireless All-in-One Color Printer, which also scans and copies, for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $20 off, and $8 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. (This one's new.) Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
eBay takes up to 70% off select items via coupon code "JUMPSTART" for its End of Summer Sale. Plus, most offers bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
BidAllies via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 128GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $209.95 with free shipping. That's $25 under our March mention and an all-time low price. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $31.) Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Today only, Amazon offers the Liquid Death Mountain Water 16.9-oz. Can 12-Pack for $17.59 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 less than what you'd pay from Liquid Death itself. Buy Now
PearlPlus via Amazon offers the Shade&Beyond 8x10-foot or 7x13-foot Sun Shade Sail in Sand for $32.98. Coupon code "97P8O3VL" cuts that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
