TomTop · 24 mins ago
$84 $139
free shipping
It's $55 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Ships from US warehouse.
Features
- 135W bulbs
- 3 backdrops with stand
- 3 light stands with softboxes
- cantilever stick and carrying bag
Details
Comments
-
Published 24 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Sony Camera Lenses at Amazon
Up to 22% off
free shipping
Save on a selection of 15 lenses. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Sony 35mm f/1.8 Prime Fixed Lens for $423 (low by $2).
eBay · 10 hrs ago
Letscom 18" Ring Light
$50 $100
free shipping
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by neotech_0001 via eBay.
Features
- color rendering index over 97
- touch or remote control
- 3 color temperatures
- 12 brightness levels
- adjustable tripod
- phone mount
- USB port
TomTop · 3 wks ago
KKmoon 7000mw Desktop Laser Engraver
$106 $239
free shipping
That is a savings of $133. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Free shipping from US Warehouse.
Features
- off-line and app wireless control
- carves MDF, balsa, paper, wood, fabric, plastic, leather, plywood, foam paper, anodized aluminum, and more (not suitable for iron and other metals)
- supports NEJE Scanner app
- built-in gyroscope
TomTop · 5 days ago
Atomstack A5 Pro 40W Laser Engraver
$230 $330
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AA5PRO" to save $100, and make this $59 under our mention from 3 days ago. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Free shipping from US Warehouse.
Features
- metal structure
- fixed focus laser
- 410x400mm engraving area
- protective cover for eye protection
- can cut materials up to 12mm thick
- intelligent security protection to prevent fire
- compatible with several types of engraving software
- integrated stepping motor and screw rod for more precision
- for wood, bamboo, plastic, ceramics, stone, leather, steel, etc...
- Model: ATOMSTACK A5 Pro 40w
TomTop · 2 wks ago
KKmoon Desktop Laser Engraving Machine
$125 $320
free shipping
It's $195 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Ships from a US warehouse.
Features
- built-in gyroscope
- 450nm 20W laser tube
- cuts materials from 3mm to 8mm thickness
TomTop · 4 wks ago
Creality Ender 3 3D Printer Kit
$120 $160
free shipping
Apply code "CE3OS" to save $30 and drop the price $20 below our August mention. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- This item ships from a U.S. warehouse.
Features
- hotbed reaches 110°
- uses 1.75mm filament (5-meters included)
- MK-10 extruder
Sign In or Register