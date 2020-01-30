Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Andis Select Cut 5-Speed Adjustable Blade Clipper Kit
$49 $124
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • digital LCD display
  • 4-position blade
  • 2 reversible attachment combs
  • 1/8", 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" attachment combs
