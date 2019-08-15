- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Anchor Hocking Central Park 16-Piece Glassware Set for $12.87. Opt for in-store '''pickup''' to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $13, although we saw it for a buck less two weeks ago. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Tritan Locking Food Storage Container Sets in several sizes with prices starting from $12.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a savings of at least $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
WC Crafts via Amazon offers the Amco Rub-a-Way Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Bar for $5.35 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find today by $3, although it was pennies less a week ago.
Update: The price has increased at Amazon; however, Target still offers it for $5.40 with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Yofidra Direct via Amazon offers its Yofidra Soap Dispenser Extension Tube Kit for $24.98. Coupon code "UOZSGG8M" drops the price to $12.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Trustech US via Amazon offers the Air Choice Countertop Ice Maker for $159.98. Coupon code "50LOVEICE" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $48 under our mention from two weeks ago, $80 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Walmart offers the Anchor Hocking Half-Pint Glass Canning Jar 12-Pack for $7.36. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
