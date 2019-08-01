Walmart · 21 mins ago
Anchor Hocking Central Park 16-Piece Glassware Set
$10
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Anchor Hocking Central Park 16-Piece Glassware Set for $12.87. Opt for in-store '''pickup''' to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $18.

Update: The price has dropped to $9.94. Buy Now

Features
  • Includes eight each of 12-oz. and 17-oz. tumblers
  • Published 17 hr ago
    Verified 21 min ago
1 comment
backses1
Amazon is $10.77. You just have to choose the correct listing variation
16 hr 12 min ago