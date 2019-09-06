Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
That's $3 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $6.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rubbermaid TakeAlongs 40-Piece Food Storage Container Set for $8.48. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a slight drop from our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $4.) Buy Now
Veritas Brands via Amazon offers the SteamMates Instant Pot Steam Diverter in Henry, Ruby, or Nelson for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $10 and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
