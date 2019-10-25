New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Ancheer Men's 26" Electric Mountain Bike
$640 $2,000
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Sold by Hifashion via Walmart.
Features
  • front and rear disc brakes
  • 21-speed transmission system
  • LED headlight and horn
  • removable 36-volt 8AH lithium-ion battery
  • speeds up to 15 mph
  • max range of up to 30 miles
  • 250-watt brushless motor
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Bicycling Walmart
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register