Walmart · 48 mins ago
Ancheer Men's 26" Electric Mountain Bike
$600 $1,500
free shipping

That's $37 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Sold by Hifashion via Walmart.
Features
  • front and rear disc brakes
  • 21-speed transmission system
  • LED headlight and horn
  • removable 36-volt 8AH lithium-ion battery
  • speeds up to 15 mph
  • max range of up to 30 miles
  • 250-watt brushless motor
