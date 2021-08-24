Ancestry World Explorer 6-Month Subscription: free for teachers
Ancestry.com · 1 hr ago
Ancestry World Explorer 6-Month Subscription
free for teachers

Verify your K-12 teaching credentials through SheerID to get access to this free subscription – that's a $25 savings. Shop Now at Ancestry.com

  • You'll receive an email with a unique coupon code.
  • Credit card required but not charged.
  • access to historical records from the 1920 census to WWII draft cards
  • documents, newspaper articles, photos, oral histories, public family trees, and more
