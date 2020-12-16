New
Ancestry.com · 1 hr ago
AncestryDNA Genetic Testing Kits
3 for $118 $177
free shipping

That's three tests for the price of two (works out to about $39 each), and the best per test price we've seen since early 2019. Buy Now at Ancestry.com

Features
  • includes a breakdown of your genetic ethnicity
  • relative matches in real time
  • integration with your Ancestry tree
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Medicine & Medical Ancestry.com
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register