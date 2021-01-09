Book a trip with two tickets on a Saturday of your choice (only valid for travel on Saturday), and save at least $55. Shop Now
- Discount applied automatically.
- Advance reservations are required a minimum of three (3) days prior to travel.
- one-way fares
- valid for coach seats only
- a 25% cancellation fee may apply
Subsequent to the HBO announcement that ALL of Warner Bros.' theatrical movies will get simultaneous releases on HBO Max this coming year, hurry up and sign up to this offer which also enables you to save $20.
- This offer is non-refundable.
- It is for new and returning HBO Max subscribers.
- To cancel or prevent the automatic renewal of your subscription, you must adjust your auto-renew settings, which are found in the billing information section of your HBO Max account profile.
- If you cancel your subscription, you will continue to have access to HBO Max for the remainder of time you have already paid for.
- Major films such as Wonder Woman 1984 will be released next year on this platform
- The Suicide Squad, Dune, the Sopranos prequel, The Matrix 4, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and more will be screened
That's the best price we could find by $122. Plus, it's 100% refundable in case plans change.
- Save now, travel later: This voucher is good for stays through December 21, 2021 - you pick your dates, although blackout dates apply.
- The 4-star Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort has an Expedia rating of 90% based on 791 reviews.
- includes $125 food and beverage credit, free round of golf, and waived resort fees.
Kids' haircuts usually cost $13, and adults cuts cost $15, making this a max savings of $6 rewarded by presenting this printable coupon at salon locations.
- Valid at participating area Great Clips salons. Not valid with any other offer.
- Limit one coupon per customer.
- No copies. Taxes may apply.
- Salons are following CDC and local guidance, and safety measures may vary by location
Feed a Bee is providing free seed packets to U.S. residents to increase forage across the country.
- Seeds should be received within 2-3 weeks.
- up to 20 packs
- mix of wildflowers, including partridge pea, black-eyed Susan and purple coneflower, that will grow well in most regions
At participating Wendy's restaurants, buy a Frosty Key Tag for $2 and you'll get a Frosty Jr. for free with any purchase through December 31, 2021. 85% of every Frosty Key Tag sold will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.
- Delivery may take 14 - 35 days
Save on a range of bikes - including mountain bikes, e-bikes, road bikes, and gravel bikes - from Kona, Marin, Bjorn, and more.
