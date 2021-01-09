New
1 hr ago
Amtrak Fares between Virginia and Boston
Buy 1, get 2nd free

Book a trip with two tickets on a Saturday of your choice (only valid for travel on Saturday), and save at least $55. Shop Now

Tips
  • Discount applied automatically.
  • Advance reservations are required a minimum of three (3) days prior to travel.
Features
  • one-way fares
  • valid for coach seats only
  • a 25% cancellation fee may apply
