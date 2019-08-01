- Create an Account or Login
Party City via Rakuten offers the Amscan Tiki Bar Hut for $34.99. Coupon code "PAR10" cuts that to $24.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Eambrite via Amazon offers the Eambrite 18" LED White Birch Branch Lighted Twig Stake for $29.99. Coupon code "EAMBRITE" drops the price to $6. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers select Kilz Peel and Stick Paint Samples in several colors (Loden Frost pictured) for free. (Scroll towards the bottom of the page, click on the desired color, then choose the 8x10" Peel & Stick Color Swatch option.) Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's a great way to get a free color swatch without in-store pickup hassles. Color choices may be limited. Shop Now
Tonlin via Amazon offers the Yiger 12" LED Closet Light for $22.99. Clip the on-page $3 off coupon and apply code "AMFSRO7E" to cut that to $11.94. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $14.94. Buy Now
Cboke via Amazon offers its Cboke Deluxe Indoor Modern Faux Sheepskin Shaggy Rug in Mixed Blue for $59.98. Coupon code "Y947NF8F" cuts that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $30 off, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
MDA Direct via Amazon offers the Godinger 850ml Whiskey Decanter Globe for
$29.99 $39.99. That price drops at checkout to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our December mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Overstock.com offers the Safavieh Madison Snowflake Vintage Boho Oriental Medallion Rug in several colors (Cream/Navy pictured) from $23.59. Shipping adds $1, but orders of $45 or more bag free shipping. That's at least $84 off and around $2 or $3 less than what you'd pay elsewhere, based on the smallest size. (Amazon and Home Depot match on some sizes.) Shop Now
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Eggnog pictured) from $14 via coupon code "BLAC43". In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's $3 under last week's mention, up to $62 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Lamps Plus takes up to 50% off sale items for its Summer Sale. Plus, most orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Women's Jolt 2 Running Shoes in Grey Floss for $34.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12. Deal ends July 29. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Winfield 2 28" Hardside Spinner Suitcase in several colors (Brushed Anthracite pictured) for $79.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts the price to $63.99. Plus, you'll bag $9.45 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a savings of at least $57, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW 3-Piece Luggage Set with TSA Locks in Red for $81.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $65.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Basein via Amazon offers its Basein Portable Air Conditioner for $39.99. Clip the 25% off coupon on the product page to drops the price to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Coviden Curity Alcohol Preps 2-Ply Wipe 200-Pack for $2.12 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
