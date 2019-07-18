New
Jomashop · 27 mins ago
$499 $749
free shipping
Jomashop offers the Amour 3-Total Carat Weight Diamond Tennis Bracelet in Sterling Silver for $749. Coupon code "JWA250" cuts that to $499. With free shipping, that's $708 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- I3 stone clarity
- GHI stone color
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Singreal Sterling Silver Initial Necklace
$6 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Shenzhen Xingchuan Trading Company Limited via Amazon offers the Singreal Sterling Silver Initial Necklace for $9.99. Coupon code "8JXJE3UB" drops that to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in letters A to Z
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Doitory Lava Rock Bead Bracelet
$4 $8
free shipping w/ Prime
Hamoery Jewelry via Amazon offers the Doitory Lava Rock Bead Bracelet in several colors (11-Lava Chakra-21001 pictured) with prices starting at $7.99. Coupon code "EHBQLY86" drops that starting prices to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $4 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 6.7"
- stretches to fit
- 8mm natural stone
Szul · 1 day ago
1-tcw Diamond Solitaire Pendant
$739 $3,449
free shipping
Szul offers this 1-tcw Diamond Solitaire Pendant for $739 with free shipping. That's $2,710 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 18" chain
- SI1-SI2 clarity
- I-J color
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Linomy Bohemian Style Beaded Earrings
$6 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Linomy via Amazon offers the Linomy Handmade Bohemian Style Beaded Earrings in several styles and colors (Green pictured) for $11.99. Coupon code "50UNHJ9H" cuts that to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The Square Hoop Dangle style is $5.39 with the same coupon code above and the added 5% coupon on the page.
Features
- handmade
- lead and nickel free
- hypoallergenic
exclusive
SuperJeweler.com · 1 mo ago
SuperJeweler Shimmering Stars Diamond Heart Necklace
$15 $300
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
SuperJeweler offers the SuperJeweler Shimmering Stars Diamond Heart Necklace for $79.99. Coupon code "Dealnews65" cuts that to $14.97. With free shipping, that's $285 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 0.015 total carat weight
- H-I color
- I1-I2 clarity
- 18" chain
exclusive
SuperJeweler.com · 1 mo ago
SuperJeweler Reclining Fiery Diamond Heart Necklace
$15 $200
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
SuperJeweler offers its SuperJeweler Reclining Fiery Diamond Heart Necklace for $29.99. Coupon code "Dealnews15" cuts that price to $14.97. With free shipping, that's $185 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 18" lace chain necklace
- I1-I2 clarity at 0.01 carat total diamond weight
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Kemstone Silver-Plated Heart Link Bracelet
$13 $25
free shipping
Kemstone via Amazon offers its Kemstone Silver-Plated Heart Link Bracelet for $25. Apply coupon code "KJ190622" to cut that to $12.50. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- crystal accent heart charm
- adjustable length up to 7.87"
- charm measures 0.39" x 0.39"
- Model: 1740292000
Amazon · 23 hrs ago
HXZZ Sterling Silver Gemstone Pendant Necklace
from $33
free shipping
HXZZ via Amazon takes 45% off a selection of its HXZZ Sterling Silver Gemstone Pendant Necklaces (Oval Swiss Blue Topaz Natural Gemstone Pendant Necklace pictured) with prices starting at $32.99. (Discount applies at checkout). Plus, these orders bag free shipping. That's a savings of at least $27 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Jomashop · 4 wks ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.)
Update: Prices now start at $59.99. Shop Now
Jomashop · 2 days ago
Casio Sale at Jomashop: Up to 41% off Coupon
up to 41% off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 41% off a selection of Casio watches. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop · 3 wks ago
Omega Watches at Jomashop
up to 62% off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 62% off a selection of Omega men's and women's watches. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS50" takes an extra $50 off, cutting starting prices to $1,540. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop · 1 wk ago
Breitling Men's Watches at Jomashop
up to 58% off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 58% off a selection of Breitling men's watches. Plus take an an extra $50 off via coupon code "DNEWSFS50". Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 day ago
CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights
$14 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
CGN Direct Sales via Amazon offers the CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights for $23.99. Coupon code "CGN40LIGHT" drops the price to $14.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- IP65 waterproof
- weather-resistant
- 6-8 hours working time on 4-5 hours of charging
- color-changing
Amazon · 1 day ago
Keebo Car Cleaning Kit
$24 $35
free shipping
Keebo via Amazon offers its Keebo High Pressure Car Cleaning Kit for $34.99. Coupon code "WLNGEAR9" drops the price to $24.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 nozzle sprayers
- car wash mitt
- spare hose
- Model: 56451362223
Amazon · 6 days ago
Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms
from $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week of the pants, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
Features
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
