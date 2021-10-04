Toolant · 1 hr ago
$7.19 $12
$6 shipping
That's a savings of $5 off list price. Buy Now at Toolant
Features
- adhesive tape
- industrial nylon
- weather-resistant
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 days ago
Amazon Basics 58-Piece Screwdriver Set
$19 $31
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $12 off and the lowest price it's been. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- This item is temporarily out of stock but can be ordered now at this price.
Features
- Precision slotted, Phillips, torx screwdrivers
- Magnetic black oxide non-slip tips
- Made of chromium vanadium steel
- Model: DS-CJAMZ2004
tacklifetools.com · 2 days ago
Tacklife HVLP 8.5A Paint Sprayer
$62 $124
free shipping
Apply code "TKSP17AC" to save $78 off the list price. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
Features
- 1100ml/min flow rate
- 3 spray patterns
- copper spray tips
- 11.5-foot hose
- detachable canister
- Model: SGP17AC
Amazon · 5 days ago
Gerber Field Key Multi-Tool Key Ring
$12 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $1 under our July mention, $3 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- bottle opener
- large flathead driver
- includes premium leather sleeve
- choke tube wrench for .10, .12, .16, .20, .28, and .410 GA
- Model: 30-001784
Amazon · 4 days ago
Vaughan 15" Multi-Function Demolition Tool
$24
free shipping w/ Prime
Accomplish a variety of destruction based tasks for less than half the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- extract nails
- pry boards
- whack things
Toolant · 1 hr ago
AugTouf 24-Piece Oscillating Tool Blade Set
$16 $29
$6 shipping
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Toolant
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99 but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
Features
- universal compatibility
- anti-corrosion
Toolant · 6 days ago
Maoin Nitrile Gloves 100-Pack
$9.99 $19
$6 shipping
That's a savings of $9. Buy Now at Toolant
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99 but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
- Available in
M,L and XL.
Features
- latex-free and powder-free
- fingertip grain texture (dull polished)
- wide use and food grade
Toolant · 1 wk ago
Okiaas Face Mask 25-Pack
$11 $23
$6 shipping
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at Toolant
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99 or orders of $25 or more ship free.
Features
- 5-layer filtration system
- metal nose clip
- individually wrapped
Toolant · 6 days ago
Reflective Safety Vest
$8.95 $18
free shipping w/ $25
Save half off the list price. Buy Now at Toolant
Tips
- In Orange at this price.
- Shipping adds $5.99 or orders of $25 or more ship free.
Features
- 9 pockets
- padded neck
