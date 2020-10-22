With the third title in the series, Amnesia: Rebirth, being a mere five days away, catch up on this indirect sequel to the original classic horror game for the best price we could find by $20. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- first person indie survival horror
Expires 10/22/2020
For a limited time, revisit the classic with up to 35 players in battle. Shop Now at Nintendo
- This game will only be playable until March 31, 2021
You can now request an early access invitation for Luna, Amazon's new cloud-based gaming service. Invites are being sent on a rolling basis. Once you receive one, a $5.99 monthly fee will give you access to a library of games to stream, unlike Google's Stadia, where they're individually purchased. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available for PC, Mac, Fire TV, and web apps for iPhone and iPad.
That's $23 off and the best price it's been! Buy Now at Nintendo
- 3.4GB file size
Two brothers Sean and Daniel Diaz, 16 and 9, are forced to run away from home after a tragic incident in Seattle. In fear of the police, Sean & Daniel head to Mexico while attempting to conceal a sudden and mysterious supernatural power. Shop Now at Green Man Gaming
- You will receive a voucher to make the first episode free via the "reveal" button on the page. You must be logged in to receive the code.
- Limit 1 per customer while supplies last.
- rated M for mature
Save at least $13 and play this minimalistic micro strategy game. Players take control of a monarch struggling to build their kingdom from nothing by exploring the world, recruiting loyal subjects, and defend from the nightly Greed attacks. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- rated for Everyone 10+
Honestly -- who doesn't want $10 coupon for free to spend at Epic? Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- The $10 off coupon expires November 1st 2020, 2:59 AM ET.
- Get the Switch version of the game for free here.
- It still stands as one of the most critically-acclaimed sports games of all time.
- Only speedy bois and gals should apply.
- Arcade-style soccer game
- Complete weekly and season-long challenges to unlock customization items for free
- 70 unique rewards
- Esports shop
That's a $13 low for this indie puzzle/exploration game. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- compatible with Windows 7 (or newer) and Mac OS 10.8 (or newer)
