Amazon offers the Ameriwood Home Dakota L-Shaped Desk with Bookshelves in several colors (Black pictured) for $74 with free shipping. That's $15 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
- measures 28.2" x 51.3" x 53.6"
Published 17 min ago
KSBD-Home via Amazon offers the Need 47" x 23.7" Computer Desk in Teak with Black Leg or Black for $99 with free shipping. That's a savings of at least $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 47" x 23.7" x 29.5"
- 1.2mm thick metal frame
- BIFMA certification
Amazon offers the Nexera Chrono Secretary Desk in Grey/White for $225.21. Clip the $8.42 on-page coupon to cut it to $216.79. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- drop down door doubles as work surface
- 2-door bottom storage
Wayfair offers the Andover Mills Salina L-Shape Computer Desk in Espresso for $97.99 with free shipping. That's $72 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $89.10. Buy Now
- It's also available in Black for $109.99.
- measures 28.31" x 53.62" x 51.31"
- two exterior shelves
- wire management grommet
- Model: W000668869
Wayfair offers the Wrought Studio Ashmore 2-Drawer Writing Desk for $118.99 with free shipping. That's $47 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
- two ball-bearing slide-out box drawers
- powder-coated frame
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Ameriwood Home Skyler 3-Drawer Dresser with Cubbies in White for $77.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $17.
Update: The price has dropped to $74.99. Buy Now
- Walmart matches this price
- measures 37” x 24” x 16”
