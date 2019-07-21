Walmart offers the Ameriwood Home Carson TV Stand in several colors (Black pictured) for $59 with free shipping. That's $10 under our March mention, $30 off list, and the lowest price we've seen in almost two years. Buy Now
- measures about 18" x 59" x 17"
- holds TVs up to 65"
- weight capacity of 120-lbs.
- Model: DW30868
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Bristol 2-Door TV Stand for TVs up to 45" in Dark Oak for $27.90. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a savings of $61 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $32.09. Buy Now
- top panel supports up to 100 lbs.
- cabinet supports up to 44 lbs.
- measures 47.24" x 14.49" x 24.02"
- Model: BH48-084-899-01
Walmart offers the Whalen Payton 3-in-1 Flat Panel TV Stand for up to 65" TVs in Brown Cherry for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
- 45°-rotating swivel mount
- three open shelves
- mounting hardware
Amazon offers the Modway Tread Mid-Century Modern 47" TV Stand for $112.47 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now
- accomodates flat screen TVs up to 52"
- side cabinets with hinged doors
- open, adjustable center shelf
- measures 15.5" x 47" x 18.5"
Wayfair offers the Brayden Studio Washtenaw TV Stand for $239.99 with free shipping. That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $229.99. Buy Now
- designed for TVs up to 60"
- measures 50" x 82" x 12"
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Amazon offers the Ameriwood Home Dakota L-Shaped Desk with Bookshelves in several colors (Black pictured) for $74 with free shipping. That's $15 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
- measures 28.2" x 51.3" x 53.6"
Amazon offers the Ameriwood Home Skyler 3-Drawer Dresser with Cubbies in White for $77.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $17.
Update: The price has dropped to $74.99. Buy Now
- Walmart matches this price
- measures 37” x 24” x 16”
