Amazon offers the Ameriwood Home Dakota L-Shaped Desk with Bookshelves in Black for $79 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41, although we saw it for $5 less a month ago. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Haier 5.1-Channel 160-watt Soundbar for $39 with free shipping. That's $99 off list and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Ameriwood Home Penelope Entryway Storage Bench in Espresso for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $17, although most charge $99 or more. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Ameriwood Home 72" Kitchen Pantry Cabinet in White for $116.65 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30.
Update: The price has dropped to $114.99. Buy Now
