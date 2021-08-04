American Traditions 6-Piece Towel Set for $15
Belk
American Traditions 6-Piece Towel Set
$15 $40
free shipping w/ $49

That is $25 under the list price. Buy Now at Belk

  • Available in several colors (Med. Blue pictured).
  • Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Features
  • 2 bath towels measures 54" x 30"
  • 2 hand towels measures 26" x 16"
  • 2 washcloths measures 13" x 13"
  • machine washable
