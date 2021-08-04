American Traditions 6-Piece Towel Set for $15

New
Belk · 1 hr ago
$15 $40
free shipping w/ $49
That is $25 under the list price. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- Available in several colors (Med. Blue pictured).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Features
- 2 bath towels measures 54" x 30"
- 2 hand towels measures 26" x 16"
- 2 washcloths measures 13" x 13"
- machine washable
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
