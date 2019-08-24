Personalize your DealNews Experience
eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Wakefield 5-Piece Luggage Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $99.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts the price to $79.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.69 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's $57 under our mention from three days ago (which included $15 in Rakuten points), $109 off list, and the second-lowest price we've seen for this set. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Tribus 3-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set That's $124 under the lowest price we could find for $199.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops it to $159.99. Plus, you'll bag $17.49 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $124 under the lowest price we could find for each piece purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Wakefield 5-Piece Luggage Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $179.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts the price to $143.99. Plus, you'll bag $15.73 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a savings of at least $41 altogether. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 65% off a selection of suitcases during its Luggage Closeout. Plus, take an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "PREVIEW". Shipping adds $10.95, although orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. (Free in-store pickup is also available on most items.) Discounted brands include Samsonite, Tommy Hilfiger, High Sierra, Delsey, and Victorinox Swiss Army. Shop Now
Samsonite via eBay offers its Samsonite Tenacity 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention, $210 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers the High Sierra Vesena Backpack in Lagoon for $17.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and $12 less than buying from High Sierra direct. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada 35L Daypack in four colors (Dark Blue pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "LJX12519" drops that to $16. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Portable Personal Therapeutic Steam Sauna with Large Chair in Silver for $85.90. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts that to $68.72. With free shipping, that's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a similar item elsewhere, although we saw it in another color for $8 less last month. Buy Now
