eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Wakefield 5-Piece Luggage Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $99.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts the price to $79.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.69 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's $57 under our mention from three days ago (which included $15 in Rakuten points), $109 off list, and the second-lowest price we've seen for this set. Buy Now