Rakuten · 44 mins ago
American Tourister Wakefield 5-Piece Luggage Set
$80 w/ $9 in Rakuten points $180
free shipping

eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Wakefield 5-Piece Luggage Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $99.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts the price to $79.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.69 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's $57 under our mention from three days ago (which included $15 in Rakuten points), $109 off list, and the second-lowest price we've seen for this set. Buy Now

  • You must be signed in to get the points.
Features
  • Push button locking telescoping handles
  • 28" spinner, 24" upright and 19" upright all feature two exterior zip pockets, interior mesh pocket along front panel, and elastic tie down straps
  • Garment bag features one large exterior pocket; interior sleeve portion has room for 4 hangers
  • Code "BAGS20"
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear
