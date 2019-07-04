New
Today only, eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Wakefield 5-Piece Luggage Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $93.99. Coupon code "SAVE15' cuts that to $79.89. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now
- 19", 24", and 28" uprights
- garment sleeve
- boarding bag
BuyDig · 1 mo ago
American Tourister Fieldbrook Luggage Sets
from $49
free shipping
Best deals we could find by at least $4
BuyDig offers the American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT 3-Piece Luggage Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $69. Coupon code "BROOKS" cuts it to $49. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $11. It includes a boarding bag, 21" upright, and 25" upright.
Also available is the American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT 4-Piece Luggage Set in several colors for $59 via the coupon above. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $4. It includes a wheeled duffel in addition to the items in the 3-piece set.
BuyDig · 2 wks ago
American Tourister Premium 4-Piece Lightweight 1680D Set
$99 $400
free shipping
BuyDig offers the American Tourister Premium 4-Piece Lightweight 1680D Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $299.99. Coupon code "1680D" drops it to $99. With free shipping, that's $10 under last month's mention, $301 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1680-denier fabric construction
- 28" and 20" Spinner Suitcases with 4 wheels, telescoping handles
- 2 clear toiletry bags
- duffle bag
- boarding tote
Walmart · 4 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Macy's · 14 hrs ago
Travel Select Savannah 3-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set
$100 $400
free shipping
Macy's offers the Travel Select Savannah 3-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set in Green or Orange for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our March mention, $300 off list, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 28", 24", and 20" suitcases
- 8-directional spinner wheels
- telescoping push-button handles
Amazon · 1 day ago
Deserti Brands RFID Blocking Passport Holder
$6 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Deserti Brands via Amazon offers its Deserti Brands RFID Blocking Passport Holder in several colors (#2Rose Gold pictured) for $12.98. Coupon code "CPES83Z8" cuts that to $6.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last week, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1 passport pocket
- 3 card slots
Rakuten · 15 hrs ago
Pre-Owned PS4, XB1, and Switch Games at GamerCandy via Rakuten
Up to 30% off + Extra 15% off
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten takes up to 30% off a selection of pre-owned Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games. Plus, take an extra 15% off via coupon code "SAVE15", dropping the starting price to $5.88. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 19 hrs ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers the MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now
