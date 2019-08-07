New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
American Tourister Wakefield 5-Piece Luggage Set
$72 w/ $8 Rakuten points $180
free shipping

eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Wakefield 5-Piece Luggage Set in Black or Teal for $89.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the included $7.81 in Rakuten points, that's $16 under our mention from last month, a savings of $116, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • 19", 24", and 28" uprights
  • garment sleeve
  • boarding bag
  • Model: 105004-1855
Details
Comments
