Ending today, Macy's offers the American Tourister Tribute DLX 20" Spinner in several colors (Silver pictured) for $69.99 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Lynnwood 16" Underseat Spinner Carry-On in several colors (Eggplant pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "EBAGS20" knocks it to $31.99. Plus, you'll receive $3.41 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $56 off list and at least $20 under what you'd pay at another eBags storefront. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Wakefield 5-Piece Luggage Set in Black or Teal for $89.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the included $7.81 in Rakuten points, that's $16 under our mention from last month, a savings of $116, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Fieldbrook II 4-Piece Luggage Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $69.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $55.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the included $6.05 in Rakuten points, that's $5 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Spinner Underseat Carry-On with USB Port in several colors (Majolica Blue pictured) for $64.99. Coupon code "EBAGS20" drops it to $51.99. Plus, you'll receive $5.61 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $84 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Pack All via Amazon offers its Pack All Compression Large Packing Cube in Grey for $15.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "PA15DNCCLG40" to drop that to $8.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Rokk Camping/Hiking Backpack in several styles (Red RK25511 pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For Prime members only, Sunpow US via Amazon offers the Sunpow Duffel Bag in several colors and sizes (Dark Grey pictured) starting at $19.43. Coupon code "40LVLVI1" drops that starting price to $11.66. With free shipping, that's $6 under our mention from May, at least $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's discounts over 45,000 items during its 1-Day Sale. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee; otherwise, orders over $49 get free shipping. Deal ends August 10. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in Bright White or Segovia Mauve for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $11 under last week's mention, $65 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
