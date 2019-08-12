New
American Tourister Tribute DLX 20" Spinner
$68 $200
Today only, Macy's offers the American Tourister Tribute DLX 20" Spinner in several colors (Lilac pictured) for $79.99. Coupon code "SUNDAY" cuts that to $67.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under yesterday's expired mention, $132 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 4 spinner wheels
  • expandable by 1.5"
  • U-shape mesh divider
  • ABS scratch-resistant exterior
  • cross straps in main compartment with hanging modesty pocket
  • measures 22" X 14" X 9"
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Macy's American Tourister
