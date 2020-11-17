Use coupon code "PICKAGIFT" to drop the price to $31.99. That's a low by $8. Buy Now at eBay
- available in Blue Floral (pictured) or Eggplant
- sold by Samsonite via eBay
- telescoping handle
- zip closure
- measures 17" x 14" x 9"
After coupon code "SHOP20" and the Kohl's Cash, that's an enormous $335 off list. Buy Now at Kohl's
- In several colors (Teal pictured).
- You'll bag $15 in Kohl's Cash (redeemable from November 7 through 19).
- includes a 28" spinner, 20" spinner, and duffel bag
- Model: 116719
It's the best we've seen and a low by $12; many stores charge over $50 for the 13-liter pack. Buy Now
- It's available in Red only at this price.
- 13-liter capacity
- interior sleeve for hydration reservoir or tablet
Save $3 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Eddie Bauer
- In several colors (Camo pictured).
- Adventure Rewards members get free shipping. (It’s free to join right now.)
- StormRepel WR finish
- 100% polyester
- 20L capacity
That's the best we've seen at $5 under our July mention, and a great price overall at a low of at least $13 now. Buy Now
- quick release aluminum security hook
- main compartment with laptop sleeve, documents sleeve and monomesh zip pocket
- zippered front pocket with internal key clip
That's the best price we could find by $44. Buy Now at The North Face
- Available in several colors (Khaki/Green pictured).
- 28L capacity
- 15" laptop compartment
- padded tablet sleeve
- reflective bike-light loop, water bottle tabs, and shoulder strap webbing
- mesh water bottle pockets
- removable waist belt
Save on a huge variety of goods from tech to appliances or tires to trees, with savings reaching up to 80% (very likely to see even greater discounts within) in essentially every category eBay has to offer. Shop Now at eBay
- As new and refurbished items are available, be sure to check the warranty info found on individual product pages.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
It's $130 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by boytone via eBay
- built-in NFC
- Model: SC-NA10
