eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Fieldbrook II 4-Piece Luggage Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $69.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $55.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the included $6.05 in Rakuten points, that's $5 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now