New
Rakuten · 50 mins ago
American Tourister Lynnwood 16" Underseat Spinner Carry-On
$32 w/ $3 in Rakuten Points $85
free shipping

eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Lynnwood 16" Underseat Spinner Carry-On in several colors (Eggplant pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "EBAGS20" knocks it to $31.99. Plus, you'll receive $3.41 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $56 off list and at least $20 under what you'd pay at another eBags storefront. Buy Now

Features
  • large main compartment with elastic tie-down straps and mesh zipper pocket
  • front flap pocket
  • bail-style top carry handle
  • Model: 104560
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "EBAGS20"
  • Expires 8/13/2019
    Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Rakuten American Tourister
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register