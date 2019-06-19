New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$119 $400
free shipping
Samsonite offers the American Tourister Kamiliant Verona 3-Piece Luggage Set in several colors for $139.99. In cart, that drops to $118.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Features
- scratch-resistant ABS case
- telescoping handle
- Model: 105008XXXX
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
BuyDig · 1 mo ago
American Tourister Fieldbrook Luggage Sets
from $49
free shipping
Best deals we could find by at least $4
BuyDig offers the American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT 3-Piece Luggage Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $69. Coupon code "BROOKS" cuts it to $49. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $11. It includes a boarding bag, 21" upright, and 25" upright.
Also available is the American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT 4-Piece Luggage Set in several colors for $59 via the coupon above. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $4. It includes a wheeled duffel in addition to the items in the 3-piece set.
eBay · 2 wks ago
American Tourister Kamiliant Harrana 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set
$126 $400
free shipping
Samsonite via eBay offers the American Tourister Kamiliant Harrana 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set in Black or Turquoise for $139.99. In cart, that drops to $125.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Features
- 28", 24", and 20" spinners
- recessed telescoping handle
- scratch-resistant ABS shell
- Model: 104935XXXX
BuyDig · 1 day ago
American Tourister Premium 4-Piece Lightweight 1680D Set
$99 $400
free shipping
BuyDig offers the American Tourister Premium 4-Piece Lightweight 1680D Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $299.99. Coupon code "1680D" drops it to $99. With free shipping, that's $10 under last month's mention, $301 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1680-denier fabric construction
- 28" and 20" Spinner Suitcases with 4 wheels, telescoping handles
- 2 clear toiletry bags
- duffle bag
- boarding tote
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "J5SDCI4Y" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships exclusively via ground and may have an extended delivery time.
Features
- requires no additional hardware
- ideal for traveling
Walmart · 2 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
eBay · 3 wks ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Topwolfs Vintage Leather 16" Laptop Backpack
$35 $70
free shipping
Topwolf via Amazon offers its Topwolfs Vintage Leather 15.6" Laptop Backpack in several colors (Army Green pictured) for $69.99. Coupon code "VTJIMQLT" cuts the price to $34.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January, $35 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9 compartments
- anti-theft pocket
- adjustable shoulder straps
eBay · 3 wks ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
New
eBay · 51 mins ago
Remo+ DoorCam WiFi Smart Over-the-Door Camera
$99 $199
free shipping
Remo Plus Home via eBay offers its Remo+ DoorCam WiFi Smart Over-the-Door Camera for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $41. Buy Now
Features
- fits over your door
- 160° field of vision
- Model: DCMU-1706
eBay · 3 wks ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
Sign In or Register