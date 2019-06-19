New
eBay · 1 hr ago
American Tourister Kamiliant Verona 3-Piece Luggage Set
$119 $400
free shipping
Samsonite offers the American Tourister Kamiliant Verona 3-Piece Luggage Set in several colors for $139.99. In cart, that drops to $118.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Features
  • scratch-resistant ABS case
  • telescoping handle
  • Model: 105008XXXX
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear eBay American Tourister
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register