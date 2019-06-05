New
eBay · 11 mins ago
$126 $400
free shipping
Samsonite via eBay offers the American Tourister Kamiliant Harrana 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set in Black or Turquoise for $139.99. In cart, that drops to $125.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Features
- 28", 24", and 20" spinners
- recessed telescoping handle
- scratch-resistant ABS shell
- Model: 104935XXXX
Details
Comments
-
Published 11 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
BuyDig · 3 wks ago
American Tourister Fieldbrook Luggage Sets
from $49
free shipping
Best deals we could find by at least $4
BuyDig offers the American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT 3-Piece Luggage Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $69. Coupon code "BROOKS" cuts it to $49. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $11. It includes a boarding bag, 21" upright, and 25" upright.
Also available is the American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT 4-Piece Luggage Set in several colors for $59 via the coupon above. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $4. It includes a wheeled duffel in addition to the items in the 3-piece set.
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Travelon 1st Class Sleeper Lumbar Pillow
$29
free shipping
Amazon offers the Travelon 1st Class Sleeper Lumbar Pillow in Gray for $29.15 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10.
Update: It's now $29.30. Buy Now
Update: It's now $29.30. Buy Now
Features
- inflates easily with 10-12 breaths
- folds to fit in carry bag
- Model: 12304-510
Amazon · 6 days ago
Lewis N. Clark RFID Anti-Theft Hidden Wallet
$8 $15
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Lewis N. Clark RFID-Blocking Neck Stash Anti-Theft Hidden Wallet in Taupe for $7.99 with free shipping. That's $2 under our mention from last July and the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- rip-stop nylon
- self-repairing zippers
Walmart · 2 days ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
eBay · 6 days ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
eBay · 4 days ago
Refurb Samsung Dual 1.7GHz 12" Chromebook
$60
free shipping
2nd-best price we've seen and a low by $30
Brown Bear Tech via eBay offers the refurbished 2.4-lb. Samsung Exynos 5 1.7GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our August mention and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $30.) This 0.8"-thick laptop features:
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB SSD
- webcam
- Google Chrome OS
eBay · 2 days ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
eBay · 1 wk ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 4 wks ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
Sign In or Register